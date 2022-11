Removed To Federal Court

Rocket Mortgage on Friday removed a consumer class action to Maryland District Court. The suit, filed by the Consumer Law Center and the Holland Law Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to pay taxes, insurance and other items payable by mortgage borrowers' escrow sums in violation of the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act. Rocket Mortgage is represented by Goodwin Procter. The case is 1:22-cv-02933, Akkus et al v. Rocket Mortgage, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

November 11, 2022, 7:18 PM