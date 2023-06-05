Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Fox Rothschild on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Greystar Management Services LP to Florida Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Marie A. Mattox and the Andrews Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was terminated after he reported ongoing discrimination including threats of violence and withheld commissions due to his race and national origin. The case is 4:23-cv-00236, Akisanya v. Greystar Management Services LP.

Real Estate

June 05, 2023, 6:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Olushola Akisanya

defendants

Greystar Management Services LP

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination