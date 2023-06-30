New Suit - Employment

Wells Fargo filed an employment discrimination lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Vladeck, Raskin & Clark on behalf of a former director who alleges to have been subjected to targeted-racial discrimination. The plaintiff further alleges that Wells Fargo interfered with his client relationships to give poor performance reviews. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-05624, Akinyemi v. Wells Fargo, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 30, 2023, 8:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Yomi Akinyemi

Vladeck, Raskin & Clark, P.C.

defendants

Wells Fargo, N.A.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination