New Suit

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, and Garrison Property and Casualty Insurance Company were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court case, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida and Zeta, was filed by McClenny, Moseley & Associates on behalf of Courtney Akins. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-04226, Akins v. Garrison Property And Casualty Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 6:11 AM