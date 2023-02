Who Got The Work

Mary Stuart King of Nexsen Pruet has entered an appearance for Pegasus Steel LLC in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint was filed Dec. 22 in South Carolina District Court by Wigger Law Firm on behalf of a Black welder who alleges claims for race discrimination and retaliation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Norton, is 2:22-cv-04634, Akinjobi v. Pegasus Steel, LLC.

South Carolina

February 06, 2023, 4:18 AM