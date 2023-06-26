News From Law.com

Akin Infrastructure Partner Moves to New Clifford Chance Off...

Clifford Chance continues to build out its new Houston office with Big Law energy and infrastructure partners, adding Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld partner David Sweeney, who joins partners from Latham & Watkins, Jones Day, Kirkland & Ellis and Baker Botts at the office.The U.K. firm opened its Houston office in early June, and the firm announced the launch would include seven lateral partner hires — Latham partners Jonathan Castelan and Trevor Lavelle were onboard from the start — and three Clifford Chance partners transferring from other offices.

June 26, 2023, 3:51 PM

