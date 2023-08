News From Law.com

Max Karpel, who was chair of Lowenstein Sandler's emerging managers practice and a co-chair of its family office practice, has joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld in New York, as the firm builds its practice of representing emerging hedge fund managers.Karpel joined Akin as a partner on Monday in its investment management practice, which has more than 100 lawyers firmwide.

August 08, 2023, 5:00 AM

