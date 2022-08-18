Akin Gump Hires Funds Partner Amid Increased SEC Scrutiny | ...

News From Law.com

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld added a securities partner in San Francisco as the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission continues to ramp up enforcement. There's an expectation of increased demand on the West Coast in particular due to the region's base of tech companies. And just this week, the SEC announced a new regional director in San Francisco. William Wetmore, the chief compliance officer of Indaba Capital Management, rejoined Akin Gump in its investment management practice, the firm announced Thursday.

