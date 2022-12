News From Law.com

Continuing a focus this year on expanding its energy team, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has hired Sidley Austin energy regulatory partner Emily Mallen as a partner in Washington, D.C.Mallen, who joined Akin Gump on Thursday, advises natural gas, oil and products pipeline clients in U.S. regulatory and transactional work, including matters before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

December 01, 2022, 8:00 AM