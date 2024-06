News From Law.com

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has hired Kirkland & Ellis capital markets partner Bryan Flannery as a partner in Houston, as the firm continues expansion in Houston and globally.Flannery, who joined Akin on Monday, handles a range of capital markets transactions, with a focus on the energy, sustainability and infrastructure sectors.

June 24, 2024, 5:00 AM

