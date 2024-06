News From Law.com

In a leadership change at Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld, Abid Qureshi, a financial restructuring litigator who is partner-in-charge of the New York office, and London corporate partner Daniel Walsh, were elected as the firm's new co-chairs, succeeding longtime chair Kim Koopersmith.Qureshi and Walsh will take on their new roles on April 1, 2025, after Koopersmith completes her fourth three-year term as chair of the Am Law 50 firm.

Legal Services - Large Law

June 18, 2024, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /