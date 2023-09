News From Law.com

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld is behind a suit challenging a New Jersey law imposing restrictions on paid services that help veterans apply for government benefits. The measure aims to protect veterans from exploitation by unscrupulous individuals, but the suit calls the law content-based, and says it violates the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

September 26, 2023, 5:54 PM

