Akin Beefs Up Energy Transition Team in DC With DLA Partner ...

Vanessa Richelle Wilson, the U.S. head of the energy and natural resources sector at DLA Piper, has moved to Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld as the firm expands its projects and energy transition team. Wilson joined Akin as a partner in Washington, D.C., on Monday. The firm's expansion of the projects and energy transition team is driven by increasing client demand from clients involved in complex transactions, Kim Koopersmith, chairperson of Akin, wrote in a press release.

November 29, 2023, 4:00 AM

