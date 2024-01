News From Law.com

Sidley Austin partner James Munsell has joined Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld as an investment management partner in New York, as Big Law lateral moves begin in the new year.Munsell, who practiced at Sidley for 19 years, joined Akin on Monday.

January 03, 2024, 8:24 AM

