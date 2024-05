News From Law.com

Focused on building its energy practice, Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld hired Sidley Austin energy transactions partner Trent Bridges as a partner in Houston.Big Law firms in Houston continue to fill out their energy teams, with Akin, Husch Blackwell, and Clifford Chance among firms that have hired energy lawyers in May.

May 13, 2024, 5:00 AM

