Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld continues to build its energy team by hiring energy transactions partner Ian Goldberg, who formerly led the energy transactions practice at Hunton Andrews Kurth. Goldberg joined Akin on Monday as a partner in Houston, one of several Big Law partners in a variety of practices that the firm has hired in recent weeks.

April 03, 2024, 5:00 AM

