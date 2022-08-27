Who Got The Work

Eamon P. Joyce and Caitlin A. Maly of Sidley Austin have stepped in to defend Beiersdorf Inc. in a pending class action over the company's marketing of Coppertone Sport Mineral Face Lotion. The suit, filed July 11 in Connecticut District Court by Dovel & Luner and Izard Kindall & Raabe, claims that the product is identical to Coppertone's regular sport mineral lotion but costs more because it is deceptively marketed as a higher quality product. Beiersdorf is also represented by Wiggin and Dana. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello, is 3:22-cv-00869, Akes v. Beiersdorf, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 27, 2022, 3:10 PM