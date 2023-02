New Suit

The U.S. government was slapped with a lawsuit Tuesday in North Carolina Eastern District Court in connection with the Camp Lejeune Justice Act. The suit, brought by Motley Rice on behalf of the Estate of Paul C. Akers, seeks compensation for harm and exposure to 'excessive toxic water' supplied at Camp Lejeune. The case is 7:23-cv-00120, Akers v. United States Of America.

Government

February 15, 2023, 6:10 AM