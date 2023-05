News From Law.com

As the NBA Playoff series between the Heat and the Knicks advances, Akerman's two biggest offices are trading friendly blows while they wait for the end result of a bet between the Miami and New York offices. If the Heat win, the New York office has to buy the entire Miami office Reuben sandwiches. But if the Knicks win, the Miami office has to buy the entire New York office Cuban sandwiches.

Florida

May 05, 2023, 3:42 PM

