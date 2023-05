News From Law.com

Am Law 100 firm Akerman has a new leader in Atlanta who is planning to steadily grow the 27-lawyer office to focus on its core practices in the city. Jason Lichtstein, who relocated from Tallahassee, Florida, to take on the managing partner role this month, says the office has focused on real estate, litigation and health care and likely will add attorneys in those areas.

May 26, 2023, 4:42 PM

