Akerman is suing a former client alleging that he has a total overdue bill of more than $2.8 million. The client, Blaine Iler, was convicted of extortion, conspiracy and bribery in June along with two other executives of a food servicer for bribing a New York City Department of Education official.

March 21, 2024, 6:14 PM

