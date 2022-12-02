News From Law.com

On Thursday, the Akerman law firm's Atlanta office sent employees and their children (10 total) to volunteer at the Atlanta Community Food Bank's Community Food Center in Stone, helping hand out food to those who needed it as a way to aid its neighbors during the holiday season.Akerman also sent the same number of workers and their children to volunteer on Nov. 21. The firm also participates in the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy, which raises money for all the state's food banks.

Georgia

December 02, 2022, 5:23 PM