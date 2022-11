News From Law.com

Akerman announced it promoted 22 lawyers to partner Monday, including 10 attorneys based in the firm's Florida offices. The firm's number of year-end promotions decreased by two in 2022, compared to last year when it promoted 24 lawyers. Ten of the partner promotions went to women. The promotions were largely focused on expanding the firm's real estate and litigation practices, already its largest practices.

November 28, 2022, 4:10 PM