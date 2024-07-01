Akerman Opens New Wilmington Office Anchored by Two Litigati...

News From Law.com

Am Law 100 firm Akerman is opening its 25th office in Delaware, citing client demand for a physical presence there. The firm will be opening with litigation partners Andrew Dupre and Brian Lemon with Dupre serving as the office's managing partner. Dupre's practice focuses on corporate litigation with a cross-border element to it while Lemon's practice deals with commercial and intellectual property disputes. Both have been practicing law in Delaware for about two decades now.

Delaware

July 01, 2024, 12:30 PM