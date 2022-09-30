Akerman Invests in Corporate Group, Adding 2 Partners | Law....

News From Law.com

Akerman is bolstering its corporate practice with two partners in the Southeast, including in Atlanta and Winston-Salem. The corporate additions include Jonathan Beckham in Atlanta, joining from Greenberg Traurig and becoming the 31st attorney in Akerman's Atlanta office. The office opened in 2018 with three lawyers. Also joining Akerman is Michael Fulks in Winston-Salem from Michael Best & Friedrich. The additions at Akerman come amid a slowdown in M&A, IPOs and other deals this year, but Akerman lawyers say they remain active.

September 30, 2022