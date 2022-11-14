Akerman Eyes Expansion of Hospitality Litigation Arm in Miam...

News From Law.com

Akerman is expanding its litigation practice at Miami headquarters by adding a new of counsel, Ricky Patel, who has experience representing clients after disaster hits. Patel is joining the firm from Farrell & Patel, where he was a name partner. His track record in state and federal court includes representing clients in Florida who were affected by the BP oil spill as well as clients in Puerto Rico who were affected by natural disasters there.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

November 14, 2022, 5:05 PM