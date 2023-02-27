Akerman Establishes Team to Tackle Economic Sanctions and Ex...

News From Law.com

Miami-based Akerman announced its latest practice group aimed at helping its clients traverse economic sanctions and export controls as the firm sees an increased interest in the space. The new 17-lawyer team spans through Akerman offices spread across the country and is composed of lawyers that were already at the firm. It was assembled with the intention of helping its clients with providing context, strategies and solutions to anything related to administrative or litigation concerns around sanctions.

Florida

February 27, 2023, 4:41 PM