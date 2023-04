News From Law.com

Based out of D.C., Akerman's newly formed health care litigation team came together as a need to help clients with regulations persists. The typically counter cyclical practice's formation comes at a time of economic uncertainty, but the team's leaders say the assembly has been in the works since before recessionary fears hit. However, as the economy remains in a limbo and budgets get tighter, the practice may get a coincidental boost.

District of Columbia

April 10, 2023, 10:40 AM

