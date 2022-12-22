Akerman Client Beats $291M Cross-Border Federal Lawsuit File...

News From Law.com

In a Big Law showdown, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles in Miami dismissed a lawsuit in which the New York-based plaintiff, North American Sugar Industries Inc., sought $97 million plus 60 years' interest and treble damages pursuant to the Helms-Burton Act. And the plaintiff accused multiple defendants, BBC Chartering USA LLC and its affiliates in Singapore and Germany, of failing to deliver shipped wind turbine blades from China to Cuba. But Gayles ruled that plaintiff could not bring its case in Florida as it failed to allege wrongdoing and an injury suffered in the Sunshine State.

