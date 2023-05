News From Law.com

In response to an expansion of the staffing industry, Akerman set up an umbrella for all its lawyers experienced with staffing law to help with demand. The new team is just Akerman's latest push at reorganizing its lawyers into groups that can help with specific issues. In April, it debuted its health care litigation team just months after debuting its sanctions team.

May 18, 2023, 2:53 PM

