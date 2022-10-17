Who Got The Work

Susman Godfrey partner Meng Xi and associate Justin C. Kenney have stepped in to represent AMHC Inc. and subsidiary MediaPointe Inc. in a patent lawsuit filed by Akamai Technologies. The action, initiated Sept. 9 in California Central District Court, seeks declaratory judgment that Akamai does not infringe any claim of U.S. Patent Nos. 8,559,426 and 9,426,195. Akamai is represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, is 2:22-cv-06233, Akamai Technologies, Inc. v. MediaPointe, Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

October 17, 2022, 4:06 AM