New Suit - Patent

Cybersecurity and cloud service provider Akamai Technologies filed a patent lawsuit Thursday in California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, seeks a declaration of non-infringement on two patents held by defendants MediaPointe and AMHC involving methods for distributing data packets. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06233, Akamai Technologies, Inc. v. MediaPointe, Inc. et al.

Cybersecurity

September 01, 2022, 1:58 PM