New Suit - Patent

Akamai Technologies, a cybersecurity and cloud service provider, sued Equilibrium Wednesday in Delaware District Court over patent infringement claims. The court action, brought by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Ropes & Gray, targets the defendant over its 'TweekIT.io' decentralized server application. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01531, Akamai Technologies, Inc. v. Automated Media Processing Solutions, Inc.

Cybersecurity

November 23, 2022, 1:34 PM