Margaret M. Welsh of Baker Botts has entered an appearance for Epic Games, a gaming company known for Fortnite and other popular titles, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts a single patent, was filed Sept. 18 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office David J. Hoffman and Ramey LLP on behalf of AK Meeting IP LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-08214, AK Meeting IP, LLC v. Epic Games, Inc.
Gaming & Esports
November 08, 2023, 8:16 AM