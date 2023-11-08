Who Got The Work

Margaret M. Welsh of Baker Botts has entered an appearance for Epic Games, a gaming company known for Fortnite and other popular titles, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts a single patent, was filed Sept. 18 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office David J. Hoffman and Ramey LLP on behalf of AK Meeting IP LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, is 1:23-cv-08214, AK Meeting IP, LLC v. Epic Games, Inc.

Gaming & Esports

November 08, 2023, 8:16 AM

Plaintiffs

AK Meeting IP, LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Office David J. Hoffman

defendants

Epic Games, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker Botts

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims