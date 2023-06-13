New Suit - Trademark

Morrison & Foerster and the Frost Firm filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of AK Futures LLC, an e-cigarette and vaping product manufacturer. The suit accuses Atlas Hemp Company LLC, Golden Phoenix Holdings and other defendants of selling inauthentic 'Cake' brand hemp derivative Delta-8 products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01030, AK Futures LLC v. Tbh Supply LLC et al.

Cannabis

June 13, 2023, 5:40 AM

Plaintiffs

AK Futures LLC

Morrison & Foerster

defendants

Atlas Hemp Company LLC

Golden Phoenix Holdings

Jason Anthony Longo

John Anthony Magliana, Jr.

John Magliana, III

Tbh Supply LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims