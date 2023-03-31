Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Centene, a St. Louis-based health insurance intermediary, to New Hampshire District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Leslie H. Johnson on behalf of the former vice president of operations for Centene, Rosemary Ajoku, who contends that she was subject to disparate treatment as a result of discrimination on the basis of race, color and national origin. The case is 1:23-cv-00215, Ajoku v. Centene Management Company, LLC et al.

Health Care

March 31, 2023, 6:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Rosemary Ajoku

defendants

Centene Management Company, LLC

Granite State Health Plan, Inc.

defendant counsels

Littler Mendelson

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination