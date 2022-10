Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lapidus Knudsen P.C. on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Progressive subsidiary United Financial Casualty to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Ozlat Injury Lawyers on behalf of Joshua Ajibulu. The case is 4:22-cv-03583, Ajibulu v. United Financial Casualty Company.