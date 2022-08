Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hiscox Insurance Company Inc, Hiscox USA and Lloyds Syndicate 3624 to South Carolina District Court. The suit, which pertains to the delay in professional liability claim benefits, was filed by Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd and attorney Andrew M. Rawl on behalf of AJH Renovations LLC. The case is 6:22-cv-02810, Ajh Renovations LLC v. Lloyds Syndicate 3624 et al.

Insurance

August 24, 2022, 4:40 AM