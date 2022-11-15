Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Taylor English Duma on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Fulton-DeKalb Hospital Authority, Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Buckley Beal LLP on behalf of a former senior associate general counsel at Grady who contends that she was subjected to race- and gender-based discrimination. The case is 1:22-cv-04512, Ajanaku v. Grady Memorial Hospital Corp. et al.

Health Care

November 15, 2022, 12:17 PM