Ajamie Hires Houston Trial Lawyer With Litigation Funding Ch...

Eric Chenoweth joined litigation boutique Ajamie as senior counsel in Houston, coming off a six-year stint in litigation finance, an experience the trial lawyer said provides him with a "great tool" for evaluating the risks of lawsuits. "The way that a funder has to look at cases .. just kind of broadens your experience, just how you see cases and how things unfold going forward," said Chenoweth, a former partner at Houston trial firm Yetter Coleman.

January 20, 2023, 4:22 PM