New Suit - Commercial General Liability

Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons filed a complaint for declaratory judgment Tuesday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of AIX Specialty Insurance. The suit, which names 2107 N. Henderson Avenue LLC, arises from an underlying wrongful death suit. The case is 3:22-cv-02389, AIX Specialty Insurance Company v. 2107 N. Henderson Avenue, LLC.

Insurance

October 25, 2022, 6:46 PM