Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Smith Freed Eberhard on Friday removed a lawsuit against Walmart and Standard Fusee Corp, doing business as Orion Safety Products, to Oregon District Court. The suit was filed by Carney Badley Spellman on behalf of Ascot Specialty Insurance Company. The court action claims Walmart was negligent in failing to secure an Orion flare gun that was shoplifted and used to start a fire that resulted in $1,374,650 in damage. The case is 6:22-cv-01914, Airport Self Storage et al v. Standard Fusee Corp dba Orion Safety Products et al.