New Suit - Patent

Airlite Plastics, which makes 'TRUEGRID' permeable pavers, filed a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit against Innori d/b/a Orealgard and Extremrock4X4 on Tuesday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by Snell & Wilmer and Banner & Witcoff, accuses the defendants of selling knockoff pavers under the 'Orealgard' brand. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00925, Airlite Plastics Co. v. Innori et al.

Construction & Engineering

February 07, 2023, 8:40 PM