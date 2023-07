New Suit - Contract

Barnes & Thornburg filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of AirLink Aviation Group. The complaint brings claims against Integra Aircraft Sales. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11652, Airlink Aviation Group, LLC v. Integra Aircraft Sales, LLC.

Aerospace & Defense

July 12, 2023, 1:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Airlink Aviation Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Barnes & Thornburg

defendants

Integra Aircraft Sales, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract