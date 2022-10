News From Law.com

Gogo Inc., the world's largest provider of in-flight internet, has hired aviation-industry veteran Crystal Gordon as general counsel and executive vice president. The company, whose executive team is split between Broomfield, Colorado, and Chicago, disclosed the hiring in a Securities and Exchange Commission this week. She replaces Marguerite Elias, who informed the company in March that she would be retiring.

October 28, 2022, 12:15 PM