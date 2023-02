New Suit - Contract

Clark Hill filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Airfoil Public Relations Inc. The suit targets Arjuna Solutions Inc. for allegedly failing to pay Airfoil for services performed. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10397, Airfoil Public Relations, Inc. v. Arjuna Solutions, Inc.

Technology

February 15, 2023, 11:00 AM