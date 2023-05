Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Walker and Victor Rane on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against American Financial subsidiary Great American Insurance to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, which centers on an alleged damaged aircraft, was filed by Glast Phillips & Murray on behalf of Aircorp Inc. The case is 3:23-cv-01232, Aircorp, Inc. v. Great American Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 30, 2023, 12:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Aircorp, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Glast Phillips Murray

defendants

Great American Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Jackson Walker

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute