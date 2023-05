Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Holland & Hart on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lincare Inc. to California Southern District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid amounts under an asset purchase agreement, was filed by attorney Richard J. Elliott on behalf of Aircare Medical Supply, S.M.R.T. LLC and Neil McKay. The case is 3:23-cv-00973, Aircare Medical Supply Inc. et al. v. Lincare Inc.

Health Care

May 26, 2023, 7:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Aircare Medical Supply, Inc.

Neil McKay

S.M.R.T., LLC

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Richard Elliott

defendants

Does 1 through 100, inclusive

Lincare Inc.

defendant counsels

Holland & Hart

Camila V. Moreno

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract