New Suit - Contract

McDermott Will & Emery filed a $68.5 million breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in California Central District Court on behalf of AirBoss Defense Group, a U.S.-based seller of personal protection equipment (PPE). The suit pursues claims against Smart Glove Holdings Sdn Bhd for allegedly failing to fulfill an order for 18.2 million boxes of nitrile gloves needed for personal protection amid COVID-19. According to the suit, Smart Glove failed to inform the plaintiff that U.S. Customs and Border Protection was investigating Smart Glove on allegations of forced labor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06727, AirBoss Defense Group, LLC v. Smart Glove Holdings Sdn Bhd et al.

Health Care

September 20, 2022, 6:37 AM