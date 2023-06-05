Airbnb, You, Me and Constitutionality, Part 2: An Evolving P...

News From Law.com

In adopting such short-term rental or other local laws, the theme of protecting the health, safety and welfare of the community from unruly partygoers who occupy Airbnb or other vacation homes rings LOUD and CLEAR when reading minutes from public hearings held by village and town boards. However, as the business model evolves so does the right to "home share" claimed by property owners listing their homes on hosting platforms (Airbnb, Vrbo, etc.). Economic realities have fueled this unique property right: to share one's home.

June 05, 2023, 11:08 AM

nature of claim: /